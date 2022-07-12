Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

DHEMAJI- Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling hit the railing of a bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Tuesday, said, a PTI report.

The driver of the vehicle, carrying eight passengers from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar in Dhemaji, lost control and hit the railing of a bridge, killing two persons on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured who were sent to a hospital in Silapathar.

The condition of the four of the six injured was stated to be critical.

The dead are yet to be identified and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.