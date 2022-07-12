ADVERTISMENT
North East

Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

July 12, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

DHEMAJI-  Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling hit the railing of a bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Tuesday, said,  a PTI report.

The driver of the vehicle, carrying eight passengers from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar in Dhemaji, lost control and hit the railing of a bridge, killing two persons on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured who were sent to a hospital in Silapathar.

The condition of the four of the six injured was stated to be critical.

Related Articles

The dead are yet to be identified and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Tags
July 12, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for North East India

Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for North East India

May 16, 2022
Assam: 13 AANLA cadres surrendered before security forces in Karbi Anglong

Assam: 13 AANLA cadres surrendered before security forces in Karbi Anglong

May 8, 2022
Assam: Top Income Tax officials interact with RGU students

Assam: Top Income Tax officials interact with RGU students

May 6, 2022
Assam-Arunachal to form district-level committees to resolve border disputes

Assam-Arunachal to form district-level committees to resolve border disputes

April 20, 2022
Heavy Rainfall To Continue Lashing Northeast

Heavy Rainfall To Continue Lashing Northeast

April 19, 2022
Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

April 13, 2022
Dornier 228 takes off on maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh to Pasighat

Dornier 228 takes off on maiden commercial flight from Dibrugarh to Pasighat

April 12, 2022
Lok Sabha Speaker visits Royal Global University, interacts with students

Lok Sabha Speaker visits Royal Global University, interacts with students

April 9, 2022
Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

April 8, 2022
Extremely Heavy Rains to Lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal

Extremely Heavy Rains to Lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal

April 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button