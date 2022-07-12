Arunachal: NABARD’s Foundation Day celebrated

ITANAGAR- NABARD completed 40 years of committed service to the nation, for overall rural prosperity, on 12 July, 2022. The 41st Foundation Day of NABARD was celebrated with a festive fervour in the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office of NABARD at Bank Tinali, Itanagar. It was an occasion when the proud NABARDians vowed to rededicate themselves and renew their efforts for ensuring sustainable development for the people of the state.

A slew of projects and development interventions were sanctioned by the RO to mark the day as well as to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotav’. The interventions included Capacity Building of farmers, Skill Development Programmes, MEDPs/ LEDPs, Marketing initiatives and interventions for Financial Inclusion with cumulative grant assistance of ₹307.72 lakh covering beneficiaries from all over the state.

Partho Saha, GM, NABARD, shared that 02 Springshed projects, covering a geographical area of 1,135 Ha and benefitting 347 beneficiaries, had been sanctioned to revive the springs and address the adaptation and mitigation needs of the people in the identified mini watersheds in Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare districts. NABARD had also decided to support an initiative for training of 60 Eri and Muga rearers to enhance their income through spinning and marketing of yarn, thus providing them an opportunity for value addition and additional employment. A capacity building programme had been sanctioned for 60 small scale women poultry farmers of Lower Dibang Valley district. In addition, 06 exposure visits, both within and outside the state, were also sanctioned for about 150 farmers for adoption of technology.

Grant assistance was sanctioned for the establishment of 05 Rural Haats in Namsai, Tirap, West Kameng and West Siang districts and for establishment of 05 Gramin Dukaan or marketing outlets for SHG women who had started their micro-enterprises. Besides, six Skill Development Programmes were sanctioned for skills and activities.

As many as 9 MEDPs were sanctioned alongwith 02 LEDPs for capacity building of SHG members and setting up micro-enterprises or start-ups by them. Thus, the engagement of NABARD with SHGs continued beyond just promotion and policy making.

NABARD had also sanctioned assistance for Financial Literacy campaigns by the major banks in the state. For the first time some radio jingles had also been prepared and are being broadcast through AIR. Funds had also been allocated for Doordarshan, Itanagar for telecasting a video clip on the advantages of digital banking.

A virtual meeting was also organised by Arunachal Pradesh RO, on the occasion, with more than 30 partner NGOs/ Agencies in the state. Speaking on the occasion, GM – NABARD appreciated the role of NGOs and the warm response in finding solutions to the problems of the rural masses.

He said that the association with the NGOs had become imperative as they had not only helped NABARD in increasing its outreach but had also helped them in growing over the years in both experience as well as capacity. The NGO representatives shared their experiences and expectations from NABARD. They also spoke of their future plans for collaboration and convergence. A Booklet on the NABARD interventions during 2021-22 was released on the occasion.