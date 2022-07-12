Arunachal: Nugong Bridge over River Siang will be completed by August

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The final leg construction and finishing of Nugong Bridge over mighty Siang river near Siang and Siyom river confluence around Pangin town of Siang district was inspected by Pangin-Boleng MLA, Ojing Tasing and Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Atul Tayeng today along with other officials to take stock of the current status and phase of working so as to make the bridge inaugurated by August last or in September first next.

Both Ojing Tasing and Atul Tayeng made a thorough inspection of the bridge and its yet-to-be-completed portions after which they held a detailed discussion with the engineers and other officials from the firm which is executing the work.

Emphasizing on time-bound completion of the bridge by mid-August as a targeted timeline or by 20th August in case of a few days lapses, local MLA Ojing Tasing urged the engineers and workers to work dedicatedly shift-wise so that the bridge see its completion.

Speaking to this scribe at the Nugong bridge point, Tasing said that, the completion of the bridge will benefit a total of 9 villages under Nugong Banggo on the left bank of Siang river.

“The bridge once completed will revolutionize the entire Nugong Banggo areas which have been facing all the hardships from quite long time despite the villages of left bank are aerially closed to the Pangin and Boleng, the administrative towns of Siang district.

I have given a time-bound period of one month to the construction engineers and the firm so that it could be inaugurated by August last”, stated Tasing.

Former NBK founding President, Taban Tabing also expressed his happiness over the news of the possible inauguration of the long-awaited bridge shortly in August last.

He recounted on his initial day struggle for the bridge sanctioning and he thanked Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha MP and others for the bridge sanctioning back in 2006-07.

As per MLA Ojing Tasing, the Nugong Bridge will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu by the end of August or on the first of September next. It is important to mention here that, the foundation stone of this much awaited bridge was laid by former Chief Minister, Dorjee Khandu, the father of incumbent CM, Pema Khandu during 2008.

The 225-metre Nugong Bridge is envisaged to provide proper road connectivity to the historically important village-like Komsing and other villages which remained unconnected as situated on the left bank of Siang river.

The alternative road to connect with Komsing and other villages in Nugong Banggo from rest parts of the Siang district like Pangin and Boleng takes too long to reach there. The completion of the bridge has much importance not only for proper connectivity to the people, but also for its relevance to Anglo-Abor war and it will connect 1 circle and 9 villages.

In the year 2007, the Nugong Bridge was sanctioned under NLCPR with a total amount of Rs. 18.34 crore. On non completion of the project within stipulated funds and time, the state government again sanctioned additional funds of Rs. 15 crores under SADA in the year 2018-19.

However, the bridge is finally all set to see its completion next month giving respite to the people of Nugong Banggo, as the Nugong Banggo Kebang (an active organization from the region) has also been strongly appealing to the state government for its early completion all these years.