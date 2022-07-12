Arunachal: Geku-Mariyang MLA visits rain damage WRC fields of Komkar village

PASIGHAT- To take a ground report and to take stock of the damages caused to the agricultural fields of people under his assembly constituency, the Geku-Mariyang MLA, Kangong Taku accompanied by officials from administration, WRD, HPD, PRI leaders, and others made a visit to the Liging area of Komkar village under Geku circle in Upper Siang district on Sunday last.

As per 40th Geku-Mariyang MLA, Kanggong Taku nearly 30 families’ WRC fields were totally ruined because of landslides in and around the catchment surroundings of Liging area at the Komkar village. The damage of the WRC fields of several families in the village will directly affect the major chalk of the village population, as the villagers in the countryside are all dependent on WRC and other agricultural fields for their rations and food.

On visiting the village’s WRC field site in Liging area, Taku assured the villagers of all possible help and assistance from his side and directed the official concerns to make a detailed report and assessment of the damages for a timely help to the villagers.

It is important to mention here that, the flash flood out of cloudburst that took place during the last part of June last had caused havoc all across the state wherein several agricultural, road communications, household areas etc were damaged.

Taku was accompanied by advocate Vijay Taram, President, BBK, Philip Jerang, EAC Geku, Nyong Panyang ZPM Komkar, Kait Ejing ZPM Geku, Roman Bokoh ZPM Katan, Tamo Jamoh, EE, WRD, Anthony Bokoh, EE, HPD along with other PRI leaders and officers of Upper Siang district.