Arunachal

 Arunachal: Team WASE visit drugs de-addiction camp at Wagun village of Bordumsa

July 12, 2022
PASIGHAT- Seeing the good works of Women Against Social Evils (WASE) in fighting against the drugs and other illicit substance menaces here in East Siang district for the last several years, the Ponthai Welfare Society of Bordumsa under Changlang District invited the team WASE in a drug de-addiction camp held at Wagun village of Bordumsa recently.

As per WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong, they were invited there as Resource Persons in a drug de-addiction camp organized for both males and females.  A meeting was also conducted at Wagun school with many Women SHGs, Tangsa Women Welfare Society, APWWS Bordumsa, Ponthai Welfare Society, ZPM etc to fight against drug abuse and drug trafficking unitedly as it is destroying the precious lives of our youth, informed Joya Tasung. WASE team to the Bordumsa comprised of 8 members including President, Yamik Dulom Darang and Gen. Secy. Joya Tasung Moyong.

Meanwhile, in another activity, the WASE in collaboration with Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee organized a medical camp at Namsing village here in the East Siang district recently. The medical camp was held under the supervision of Tipeng Langkam Megu, Security in-charge WASE and Ponung Moyong Jamoh, Block Coordinator WASE, informed Joya Tasung Moyong.

More than one hundred patients were benefitted from the medical camp. Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee examined the patient’s illness, checked the blood pressure, and sugar test was also done. The patients were old-aged people, men, women, and children. The medical camp was a huge success and WASE extended its gratitude to Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee for the help and support rendered to the people of Namsing village voluntarily.

