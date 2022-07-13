ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein inaugurates new office of Seva Bharati at Namsai

Mein extended his heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Seva Bharati  for their new office. 

July 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein inaugurates new office of Seva Bharati at Namsai

NAMSAI-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated the new office of Seva Bharati at Namsai. He was accompanied by MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori and Venerable Aggadhamma Bhikkhu of Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara.

Mein extended his heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Seva Bharati  for their new office.  He lauded the efforts of Seva Bharati in providing yeomen services to the weaker and underprivileged people.

Mein said the organisation has been working tirelessly & relentlessly towards making of a strong & empowered society. I believe the welfare and social service programs of the organisation will largely benefit the people of Namsai and adjoining districts.

Mein said Arunachal Pradesh is a living example of unity in diversity as the state is home to 26 tribes and numerous sub-tribes with varied culture, tradition and belief. Since time immemorial efforts are being made by all to preserve, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of state.

Related Articles

He said the State government has taken significant measures to preserve and promote the age-old identity of various tribes of the State.

He stressed that essence of our life is reflected in our culture and urged upon the youths to shoulder responsibility  to preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions.

He said drugs are the biggest hurdle for a progressive society. Since the menace has increased manifolds, it has become our responsibility to join hands to fight and eradicate the menace.

Tags
July 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: ADC and DDSE visit TJM English school to check fulfillment of govt guidelines

Arunachal: ADC and DDSE visit TJM English school to check fulfillment of govt guidelines

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: Anti drug awareness run held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Anti drug awareness run held at Pasighat

July 6, 2022
Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

July 6, 2022
NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu campaigns in Arunachal Pradesh

NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu campaigns in Arunachal Pradesh

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: Bengaluru Sunbird Trust to run school near China Border

Arunachal: Bengaluru Sunbird Trust to run school near China Border

July 6, 2022
Arunachal Is A Living Museum Of Culture: Taba Tedir

Arunachal Is A Living Museum Of Culture: Taba Tedir

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” held at RGU

Arunachal: lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” held at RGU

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: Tawang DC visits Jhamtse Gatsal School at Lumla

Arunachal: Tawang DC visits Jhamtse Gatsal School at Lumla

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: coordination meeting held to Keep Tawang Clean and green

Arunachal: coordination meeting held to Keep Tawang Clean and green

July 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button