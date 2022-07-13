Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein inaugurates new office of Seva Bharati at Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday inaugurated the new office of Seva Bharati at Namsai. He was accompanied by MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori and Venerable Aggadhamma Bhikkhu of Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara.

Mein extended his heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Seva Bharati for their new office. He lauded the efforts of Seva Bharati in providing yeomen services to the weaker and underprivileged people.

Mein said the organisation has been working tirelessly & relentlessly towards making of a strong & empowered society. I believe the welfare and social service programs of the organisation will largely benefit the people of Namsai and adjoining districts.

Mein said Arunachal Pradesh is a living example of unity in diversity as the state is home to 26 tribes and numerous sub-tribes with varied culture, tradition and belief. Since time immemorial efforts are being made by all to preserve, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of state.

He said the State government has taken significant measures to preserve and promote the age-old identity of various tribes of the State.

He stressed that essence of our life is reflected in our culture and urged upon the youths to shoulder responsibility to preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions.

He said drugs are the biggest hurdle for a progressive society. Since the menace has increased manifolds, it has become our responsibility to join hands to fight and eradicate the menace.