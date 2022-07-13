Arunachal: Sub Standard Rice distributed to the beneficiaries at Seram Village

PASIGHAT- The State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee Chairman Anok Wangsa and member Nima Sange had an unscheduled visit to Mebo in order to investigate the fact of the a video clip went viral in social media recently, which showed the sub-standard rice distribution to the beneficiaries at FPS Seram Village of Mebo Circle.

The meeting was held at Mebo I.B on 12 July, 2022 with all concerned including DFCSO Vijay Pertin and all his subordinate District Food & Civil Supply officials, OSD to Chairman Anom Apang, Nima Sange State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee member and Chairman Anok Wangsa and questioned Mrs Inang Modi and Mrs Tapet Kening of Seram Village who actually viral the video of sub-standard rice issued to them from M/S Yung Tapang FPS Seram village.

During investigation FPS dealer Yung Tapang admitted that the rice issued to them was bad and not fit for human consumption but the rice actually supplied by the carriage contractor to the FPS shops of the locality.

Then the carriage contractor Umesh Yadav also admitted that he used to carry the rice issued by FCI godown Pasighat therefore not aware of bad quality of rice being distributed to the Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The Chairman, member and DFCSO visited the FCI godown Pasighat from where rice are being distributed to six districts namely Lower Siang, East Siang , Leparada, Siang, Shi-Yomi and West Siang and meet godown in charge Mingkeng Tamut and enquire about the quality of rice who at that time was supervising the unloading of rice trucks.

Surprisingly some more than thirty bags of sub-standard/bad quality rice unloaded in front of our eyes witness at FCI godown Pasighat, informed Nima Sange, Member SLV&MC.

Anok Wangsa Chaiman and Nima Sange Member SLV&MC instructed FCI Depot Incharge Pasighat to stop issue of sub-standard rice including repackaged rice bag to Arunachal Pradesh now onward because the consumers complaint that the repackaged rice are found to be less in quantity and sub-standard.

Considering the seriousness of the substandard quality of rice being supplied by the Food Corporation of India to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, SLVMC urge upon the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to take up the issue with the Ministry Food & Public Distribution, Government of India to stop supplying outdated /bad quality of rice to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

SLV&MC also suggested FCI authority to send a team of quality control to FCI Godown Pasighat to verify the details of sub-standard rice available in the godown urgently.