Presidential election 2022: Ballot box brought to Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In preparation for the upcoming Presidential election on 18th July 2022, the ballot box was today brought to Itanagar from New Delhi. The team of officers comprising of Tadar Meena, Additional Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly cum-Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Arunachal Pradesh & Longman Ronrang, Under Secretary had reached Delhi on 12 July 2022 to receive Ballot Box and Election related materials.

The Ballot Box along with election related materials were handed over to the ARO today under appropriate security and safety measures after complete inspection at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, five hours before their scheduled return journey.

Delhi Police team consisting of eight persons in two vehicles with one sub inspector and one ASI escorted the team up to the Airport. Apart from that one PSO and Commando Team escorted the officers upto Airport. The Help Desk posted by the ECI at IGI Airport helped the officers. During the transportation, it was ensured that the Ballot Box fly on a separate air ticket beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision.

The Director General of Police was requested to depute police personnel for Pilot-Escort duty today from Mohanbari Airport (Dibrugarh) to Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Itanagar where it has now been kept in the makeshift strong room located in Assembly Secretariat. The makeshift strong room has been sealed and the sealing process has been video-graphed as instructed by ECI, while the State Police team has been engaged to guard the room 24X7.

The entire process of movement from Mohanbari (Dibrugarh) to Itanagar was videographed and recorded by the Department of Public Relations, Arunachal Pradesh and Doordarshan as per ECI guidelines.

Election for the presidential poll is scheduled to be held on 18 July 2022 and counting will be done on 21 July 2022. Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has geared up to perform the event efficiently and smoothly.

R.K. Sona, APCS, Under Secretary (Finance) who is also the Nodal officer (EVM) has been deputed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India has also appointed Naresh Pal Gangwar, IAS as Observer for the Election to the Office of the President of India, 2022 for Arunachal Pradesh.