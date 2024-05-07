Again a corruption case came to light in Arunachal, 17 illegal appointments were made by PHE&WS dpt

ITANAGAR- After every few months some case of corruption comes to light In Arunachal Pradesh. This time a case of illegal appointments made in the (PHE&WS) department of Changlang and Longding districts has come to light.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHE and WSDWU) disclosed this in a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Special Investigation Cell on Monday.

Based on RTI documents, the union alleged that “ recently, 17 illegal appointments were made to the posts of regular work-charged (WC) employees in the PHE&WS department of Changlang and Longding districts, and demanded an early investigation into the matter.

What is shocking is that all 17 persons were appointed to multiple WC posts on regular basis in Changlang and Longding districts, and then transferred to Yachuli, Pasighat, Sagalee, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Yupia divisions in March this year alone.

The union alleged involvement of top level officials of the PHE&WS department of the two districts and claimed that department officials in both the districts do not even have the appointment orders issued to the 17 persons.

“None of the illegal appointees is a local resident of the two districts or has ever worked in the PHED&WS department before. All of them are new appointees, the union said.

How can the department appoint new candidates without issuing any formal official order, when there are hundreds of casual employees in the state who have been serving in the department for 20 and even 30 years? They have been waiting for regularization of their jobs for decades and are still pleading the state government to take up their genuine issue. This is a grave injustice to all of them,” the union said.

Speaking to the media, AAPPHE&WSDWU President Tadar Dawa expressed his concern that the number of illegal appointments could be more than 17. He said that ” more information is awaited from RTI”.

AAPPHE and WSDWU have also written a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking immediate intervention on this issue. In its representation to the CS, the union demanded immediate cancellation of the alleged illegal appointment and posting orders, and gave a one-week ultimatum to the state government, failing which, the union threaten for a statewide halt to water supply for 24 hours.