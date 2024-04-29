ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

This collaboration aligns with AdtU's curriculum with anticipated industry demand, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and experience that employers seek.

Last Updated: April 29, 2024
1 minute read
Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

GUWAHATI-  Assam down town University (AdtU) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a landmark collaboration to equip students with the most sought-after IT skills in several areas including cloud, artificial intelligence, data science and predictive analytics needed to thrive in the job market.

Today, during the grand launch of the event Dr. Prabhat Manocha, Account Technical Leader at IBM India/South Asia along with Shefaly Dutta, Academic Partnership Leader East India and Extended countries, IBM graced Assam down town University.

This collaboration aligns with AdtU’s curriculum with anticipated industry demand, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and experience that employers seek. AdtU and IBM will work together to provide joint specialized programs in the areas mentioned earlier, dedicated computer lab with IBM software, industry-aligned curriculum and IBM subject matter expert-led instruction for students aimed at building a skilled future workforce.

“We are thrilled to announced that Assam down town University has Jointly Partnered with IBM to introduce new programme in B.Tech CSE (Data Science & Deep Learning), BCA and MCA (Data science & AI), BBA (Data Analytics). It’s a great opportunity for students to gain cutting-edge skills in collaboration with Industry Leaders.” says Dr Utpal Barman, Dean, Faculty of Computer Technology.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for our students,” says Dr. N.C Talukdar, Vice Chancellor, Assam down town University. “By working with IBM, we are ensuring our graduates possess the critical skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic IT landscape.”

Further, this will benefit students by providing hands-on learning, globally recognized credentials and the university will be benefit through faculty development.

