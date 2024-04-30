Arunachal: District offices must automate their data- Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) called upon the officers and scientists of the Departments of Science & Technology and Information Technology to ensure that technologies available must be used on the ground. He emphasized that the data and information with the departments must be accessible to the farmers, construction agencies and other people in need, while interacting with the Secretaries of the Departments of Planning, Science & Technology and Information Technology at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 30th April 2024.

The Governor, who is technology savvy, said that the State will benefit when the State’s decision makers make informed decisions with the help of the scientific data in their planning and governance. He advised the officers to make it usable to all departments as use of scientific data will make any project permanent, sustainable and increase its longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Governor stressed that the district offices must directly get information from the Science & Technology and Information Technology Departments in real time or near real time for their planning and execution. For this, he said the district offices must automate their data.

The Governor said that our scientists and IT officers must be futuristic in thinking and analysis and forewarn any challenges and disasters, while referring to road in Anini and flash flood in Sikkim. He suggested a data based facility in the Planning Department for monitoring and analyzing.

The Governor said that with optimum use of scientific data, it will have a positive impact on agricultural products, enhance tourist footfalls and improve the monitoring system. He said that monitoring is very important and critical for progress and prosperity of any State and today it is more important for Arunachal Pradesh as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.

Also Read- Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Earlier, Dr. H. Dutta, Director, State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC), Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh presented a PowerPoint Presentation on the State Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Data Centre, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Survey and Management information systems (MIS), Arunachal Pradesh.

Repo Ronya, Secretary, Science and Technology, R.K. Sharma, Secretary, Planning, Shri Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary IT and CK Manglong, Deputy Director, APSAC were present in the meeting amongst others.