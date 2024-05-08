Arunachal: Langkun Adam Wins Silver at 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

ITANAGAR: Langkun Adam, hailing from Parsi Parlo of Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh has clinched a silver medal for India at 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Langkun has not only made her home state proud but has also brought glory to our Nation.

Competing in the women’s under 48kg category, Adam’s remarkable performance highlights her dedication and skill in the sport.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded Adam’s remarkable achievement and extended his heartfelt congratulations saying, “Hearty congratulations to Langkun Adam for clinching the silver medal for India at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi , UAE…Adam has made us so proud. Best wishes for her future endeavors!”

Her stellar achievements on the international stage have not only brought honor to her state and country, but also serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country.

The championship is an assembly of some of the finest Ju-Jitsu talents from across Asia. This event bore witness to Adam’s extraordinary skills.

The championship moves towards its end on 8th May. Adam’s silver medal win serves as a symbol of India’s growing presence and competitiveness in the Ju-Jitsu world stage.

Her journey originates from serene landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh to the bustling international competition arenas. It’s a testament to power of passion toiled labor and unwavering determination.