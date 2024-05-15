Sikkim: School teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 12 girl students

GANGTOK- A government school teacher in Sikkim’s Soreng district has been arrested on charges of molesting at least 12 girl students, police said on Monday.

A government school teacher in the north-eastern state of Sikkim has been accused of molesting several girl students. The police arrested the accused teacher on Monday. On May 8, these girl students had informed the school authorities about various incidents of molestation by the accused teacher.

The police officer said that an FIR was lodged by the school against the accused teacher on May 10, in which it was said that about 12 girl students aged between eight to 14 years had told that the teacher molested them for a long time. Did.

According to news agency PTI, the officer has said that on the basis of the FIR, the accused teacher has been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused teacher under POCSO Act and investigation into this serious matter is going on.

Last year, an incident of sexual exploitation of 21 students by the warden of a residential school came to light. The horrific incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by the parents of the two victim children. After a detailed investigation, the SIT had found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (classes 1-5) – had been sexually assaulted and molested by the warden.