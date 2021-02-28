Itanagar: Eviction drive continue from SP office to ESS sector

ITANAGAR- The eviction drive along the outer ring road from SP office to ESS sector started on Saturday was continue on Sunday, informed Talo Potom, ADM Capital Complex. Briefing the media, Potom said eviction drive is being conducted to widen the road.

“20 structures including boundary wall, semi and permanent structure were demolished on Saturday.

On Sunday, “we demolished 70 structures falling under the notified ROW. After a gap of few days the eviction will again resume in this stretch of road,” said Potom.

Further ADM also announced that such kind of eviction will be carried out across the capital region and the structure falls inside notified ROW will be dismantled and evicted in coming days.

Eviction will be done in more than 30 KM stretch of road falling in sectors, colonies and also along the Jully-Chimpu road,” informed ADM.

He appealed to the people to take prior permission from the concern authorities before constructing any structure along the road to avoid facing action in future.

“People should seek clearance from town planning, PWD, RWD and IMC before constructing structure to avoid properties being evicted in future which will led to losses.

We also don’t like when we have to evict structure leading to loss of the people. But structures falling under notified ROW have to be evicted in the greater interest of the state,” said Potom. The ADM also said eviction drive will be intensified in days to come.

“As the capital grows more space will be needed to widen road and to carry out other development activities. Therefore we will need more eviction drive to make space for the development. Also till the people stop illegal encroachment, the authorities will continue to act against illegal land grabbers,