Arunachal: Week long Winter Football Coaching Camp begins at Ziro

ZIRO- The Winter Football Coaching Camp, organized by Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA), commenced today at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli (Ziro). The week-long camp, which will run from December 15 to 22, is open to youngsters aged 7-15 years and is being provided free of charge.

The camp’s opening was witnessed by Radhe Tam, President LSDFA with his executive members of LSDFA. The primary objective of the coaching camp is to identify, train, and encourage young talents, thereby promoting the district’s presence in football.

According to Chief Coordinator Padi Khorey, over 80 participants from various age groups have enrolled for the camp. LSDFA aims to provide a platform for the youth to develop their football skills and represent the district at various levels.

The coaching camp will be conducted under the expert guidance of AIFF Coach Licence holders and supported by experienced senior women’s football players from the district.