Arunachal: Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament begins in Tawang

TAWANG- The first edition of the Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament was inaugurated today at the Mentsemtse Mega Festival Ground, Tawang.

The event was graced by Minister for Sports & SJETA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Kento Jini, along with MLA Lungla, Tsering Lhamu, and other distinguished guests.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, Commander Tawang Brigade, Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Chief Engineer PWD, Doba Jini, Superintendent of Police, Dr. D.W. Thongon, along with public leaders and executive members of various sports and Olympic associations of Tawang.

A total of 30 teams are participating in the Traditional Style Archery, divided into four pools. Additionally, three teams in the senior category and two teams in the junior category are competing in the Olympic Style Archery. The tournament has been sponsored by the family members of Late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in his memory.

In his inaugural address, Minister Kento Jini expressed his delight in inaugurating the tournament, highlighting that it marks a historic step in honoring the legacy of a visionary leader. He emphasized that archery holds great potential for growth in Arunachal Pradesh and assured that the Government’s Mission Olympic 2028 and 2032 aims to identify and nurture young sporting talent. Under this initiative, six sports disciplines – Boxing, Taekwondo, Badminton, Weightlifting, Wushu, and Archery – have been identified for specialized training to prepare athletes for future Olympic participation.

Minister Jini encouraged the participants to be dedicated and focused, considering this tournament as the beginning of a journey towards higher-level competitions and the Olympics. He further informed that 2025 has been declared as the “Year of Youth” and that the government has introduced a Youth Policy aimed at empowering and developing young talents.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Lungla, Tsering Lhamu, congratulated the organizers for hosting the tournament in a world-class manner. She expressed her gratitude for promoting traditional games, emphasizing that archery is deeply rooted in Monpa culture, instilling discipline, sincerity, and mental focus.

She fondly remembered her late husband, former MLA Lungla Jambey Tashi, who was a strong advocate of archery and played a significant role in establishing the first archery stadium and encouraging youth participation in the sport. She urged young athletes to embrace Olympic-style archery and strive for excellence at the national and international levels.

Chairman of the Tawang District Archery Association, Tashi Tsering, in his welcome address, extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the family members of Late Dorjee Khandu for their unwavering support in promoting archery and encouraging youth engagement in the sport.

The tournament is expected to boost interest in archery across the region, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and aspire for greater achievements.

The event concluded with traditional cultural performances marking a promising start to what is set to become an annual sporting tradition in Arunachal Pradesh.