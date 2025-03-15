Arunachal: CM Khandu & MLA Tayeng Meet Oil India Officials to Discuss Taro-Tamak Bridge Construction

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng met with officials from Oil India Limited to discuss the construction of a crucial bridge over the Taro-Tamak River, which connects Namsing and Gadum villages in the Lower Mebo region.

During the meeting, officials acknowledged that oil exploration processes require multiple NOCs and approvals, highlighting the importance of road and bridge connectivity. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been engaged to provide necessary infrastructural support.

CM Khandu expressed gratitude for Oil India’s commitment to the project, recognizing the contributions of CGM (Frontier Exploration) Arunav Baruah, DGM (Frontier Exploration) Aryama Tiwari, and Liaison Officer Dhananjay Morang. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to development under MLA Tayeng’s leadership.

MLA Oken Tayeng thanked CM Khandu for his dedication to improving connectivity in Mebo, emphasizing the decades-long struggle of villages like Mer, Gadum-I, Gadum-II (Mebo Sub-Division), and Paglam, Banggo, Kaling-I, Kaling-II (Dambuk Sub-Division) due to the absence of a bridge.

The Taro-Tamak River has historically caused hardships for the region, especially after the 2015 monsoon, when the Dibang River expanded and changed its course, leading to severe destruction, including the washing away of Anpum and Loklung villages in Lower Dibang Valley. The ongoing reliance on ferry boats, particularly during monsoons, continues to affect daily commuters, medical emergencies, and students.

The proposed bridge is expected to be a lifeline, not only for Arunachal Pradesh but also for parts of upper Assam, improving connectivity to areas like Jonai and Dhemaji. Currently, villagers rely on ferry boats, which become unreliable during the monsoon.

The half-constructed steel cantilever bridge stands as a reminder of past underdevelopment, but with fresh efforts by MLA Tayeng and CM Khandu, hopes are high for a permanent solution to the region’s long-standing connectivity issues.

With support from Oil India Limited and PWD, optimism is growing among the region’s residents, who have long awaited year-round connectivity. The initiative, driven by MLA Tayeng and CM Khandu, offers hope for much-needed infrastructure improvements in the area.