Arunachal

Arunachal: Field Day on Mushroom and input distribution held at Napit village in East Siang

The program attended by forty number of participants (38 Female and Two Male) at Napit Village.

Last Updated: March 15, 2025
PASIGHAT- The field day on Mushroom and input distribution program was organized by College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU (I) Pasighat under AICRP on Mushroom Project CAU- Pasighat Center.

Three progressive mushroom growers are cultivating mushroom at Napit in very well manner.

The speech on Field day on mushroom was given by PI Dr RC Shakywar of above project in terms of nutritional, medicinal and economic value of oyster mushroom.

Mushroom is a vertical, short duration crops and very good ventures to small and marginal farmers along with SHGs and women empowerment.

The program attended by forty number of participants (38 Female and Two Male) at Napit Village.

The progressive mushroom growers Miss Minam Ering are cultivating mushroom last three years and input like spawn, pp bags and mini sprayers are also distributed to all the particiapints.

The program is funded by ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan Himachal Pradesh.

Mushroom Cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh

Mushroom cultivation is emerging as a promising avenue for sustainable agriculture and rural livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state’s favorable climatic conditions, abundant forest resources, and organic farming practices make it an ideal region for cultivating various mushroom species, including Oyster, Shiitake, and Button mushrooms.

