Arunachal Governor Interacts with Sainik School Qualifiers from Kurung Kumey

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday interacted with students from Kurung Kumey district who have successfully qualified for admission to Sainik Schools, describing their achievement as a matter of pride for both the district and the state.

The interaction took place at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the Governor congratulated the students and shared insights from his own experience as a former Sainik School student. He encouraged the young achievers to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence in academics as well as character-building.

Addressing the students, the Governor said Sainik Schools are premier institutions established to prepare young minds for leadership roles, particularly for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and eventual service as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. He noted that life in a Sainik School requires strict discipline, physical fitness, mental resilience and a strong sense of responsibility.

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Emphasising the opportunities available to the students, the Governor expressed confidence that they would make effective use of their training and emerge as responsible citizens and future leaders. He stated that their success reflects the potential of students from remote regions when provided with adequate guidance and support.

During the interaction, the Governor also appreciated the efforts of Shri Nangram Pingkap, Assistant Commissioner, Koloriang, for leading a free coaching initiative aimed at helping students from rural and remote areas prepare for the Sainik School entrance examination. The programme, undertaken with support from the district administration and the Indian Army, enabled several students to compete successfully in the highly competitive selection process.

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The Governor further acknowledged the contributions of Indian Army personnel, teachers and mentors who worked with the students despite geographical and logistical challenges in the interior parts of Kurung Kumey district. He said such collaborative efforts play an important role in expanding educational opportunities in remote areas.

Highlighting the role of families, the Governor commended parents for choosing Sainik Schools as a pathway towards quality education, discipline and national service. He observed that the combined efforts of parents, educators, mentors and community leaders are essential for nurturing future leaders of the country.

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Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Nangram Pingkap briefed the Governor on the district administration’s efforts, undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Army, to identify, mentor and prepare students from remote locations for the entrance examination. He said sustained coaching, continuous guidance and community participation had contributed significantly to the students’ success.

The programme was attended by Koloriang MLA Pani Taram, Commanding Officer of the 19th Battalion of the Jat Regiment Col Rohit Gularia, Company Commander of Sarli Company Major Sarvodaya Tak, along with parents, teachers and other stakeholders.