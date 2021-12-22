Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

Mayor informed the Governor about the recent training of Corporators at IIPA.

December 22, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on the Governor BD Mishra

ITANAGAR, Dec 22: Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Rajbhawan and apprised him of various initiatives taken by the Corporation for the development of the capital and state as a whole on Monday last.

During the meeting, Mayor Tame Phassang apprised the Governor on development activities like proposed Solid Waste Management plant at Karsingsa and Chimpu, Sewage treatment plants, New Vehicles to clear garbages, an initiative to strengthen manpower of the corporation, Clean & Green initiatives, Law & Orders and others.

Mayor also informed the Governor about the recent training of Corporators at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, and a visit to the cleanest city of India Indore as well as Jaipur. He also informed the Governor about  Indore’s model of “Jan Bhagidaari” (public participation) in keeping the city clean and Green.

December 22, 2021
November 9, 2021

