Arunachal: 4 including a Cop arrested on drug trafficking racket

ITANAGAR- The Naharlagun Police has busted a drug trafficking racket and arrested four persons, including a police constable who is stated to be the kingpin of the cartel, and recovered over 9 grams of suspected heroin and some cash from their possession, City SP Jimmy Chiram said on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as constable Jumkar Lingu of grd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Sofirudin Ali, Asmot Ali (both residents of Laluk in Assam’s Lakhimpur district) and Sagar Das, a resident of Naharlagun’s B-Sector, he said.

Sharing the details about the arrests, the City SP said that a police patrol team from Naharlagun PS on Tuesday evening caught three boys, suspected to have consumed drugs. On being interrogated they revealed to have brought the narcotics from Sagar Das.

Accordingly, a police team, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Abhimanyu Poswal, comprising of Inspectors Khiksi Yangfo and Takhe Tasso, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha and others swung into action and arrested the alleged drug peddler Sagar Das.

During grilling, Sagar has revealed to have purchased the drugs from Sofirudin Ali and Asmot Ali, who are temporarily residing at Helipad Colony. Both of them were arrested by the cops, and narcotics and cash was seized from them.

They further revealed to have purchased the drugs from the police constable Jumkar Lingu of ard IRBn who was later arrested. From his possession also narcotics and cash was recovered and seized. In total, 9.35 gram suspected heroin and a cash of Rs 22,900 was seized during the entire operation, the SP said.

“Police interrogation till now has revealed that constable Jumkar Lingu was the kingpin behind the entire drug cartel. He, using the advantage of uniform, procured drugs from Assam and through Sofirudin Ali, Asmot Ali and Sagar Das sold it to young drug abuse victims of the area,” Chiram said.

The SP, while congratulating the police team for busting the drug cartel, assured that no person irrespective of their position and stature would be spared if they are found involved in drug trade.

He requested the denizens to come forward with information to the local police if they find anybody involved in selling or consuming drugs in the locality to ensure a drug free Arunachal. (Report-UNI )