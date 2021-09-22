Itanagar: Capital police busts one more Bike lifter gang, 18 Bike recovered, 5 arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough, after the frequent report of two wheeler theft cases in the twin city, the Capital Police has busted out one more gang of two wheeler lifters active in Itanagar Capital Complex.

The team led by SI N. Nishant, OC PS Chimpu and team namely ASI T. Marde, H/C G Sangey, CT Ajay Kumar, CT N Bole, CT Subhankar Singh, CT Vikash Songthing, under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom and SP Capital Jimmy Chiram.

The Capital Police team comprised of Insp Simi, Insp Mibang, SI AK Jha , SI SK Jha, HC Kamgo, HC Sangey, Ct Siplu, Ct Namgey, Ct. Mili, Ct. Ligu, Ct. Robi, Ct. Deori, Driver Longda and Driver Tachang led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom under the close supervision SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, has busted out one gang of two wheeler lifters active in Itanagar area.

On 17th Sep, 2021 a written complaint was received from one Phill Teti of Jollang village about his bike FZS V-3 which was stolen by unknown person from ganga near clock tower. Accordingly a case was registered

Night patrolling team of Chimpu PS caught red-handed one person namely Toko Gotam (age-18 years) s/o Toko Magan of middle village Hollongi along with the above mentioned stolen FZS V-3 bike.

During interrogation he revealed that he used to sell the stolen property like snatched mobile and two wheelers to one Philimon Mochahary , vill-Langdang Para under PS- Gohpur.

A police team raided in the midnight in his home and arrested him in the said case. On further detailed examination he revealed that he has a team who used to steal from Twin City and sell them in the Hollongi Gohpur area at a cost from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 without document.

Some of the receivers and the seller are still absconding from the police and more two wheelers are expected to be recovered soon.

Beside this , on 22/09/2021 one bike lifter namely Nich Vikash (18 Years) caught red handed with two wheelers by the Police team near Zero Point when he was trying to break the lock and from his possession 01 laptop and 02 mobile recovered. Accordingly, case has been registered.

Till now Capital Police has 18 nos of two wheeler.

Capital Police appreciated SI M.Hussain i/c Hollongi Checkpost, HC J Kamum, ASI P Baruah I/c Rajgarh OP (Assam Police) and team who assisted us in this operation.

Further, SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS, lauded the effort shown by his team in recovering such a huge cache of stolen two wheelers from various places of Arunachal and Assam. He also requested denizen of twin-city Capital to be extra vigil in containing such type of increasing crimes and also inform Capital Police immediately by calling at 112