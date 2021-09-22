Arunachal: Training on Model Aquaculture Systems organised in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Department of Aquatic Environment Management, College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha, Nagaon in collaboration with Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh organized a three days training programme on ‘Model Aquaculture Systems’ from 20th to 22nd September, 2021, at Zedua village, Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh.

A total number of 20 fish farmers (Male-13, Female-7) attended the training programme, which was organized under the project “Assessment of Environmental Health and Ichthyofaunal Biodiversity of Tirap and Tissa rivers of Arunachal Pradesh and promotion of Fish centric supplementary livelihood options through a participatory approach” sponsored by National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS).

The programme was inaugurated by Mr.Yab Nanu Camdir, District Fisheries Development Officer, Longding district.

Speaking on the occasion DFDO urged the trainees to take up scientific fish farming activities for self-employment and to put forth their efforts to make the district self-sufficient in fish production.

​The training programme included both theory and practical sessions on different aspects of Aquaculture systems like composite fish culture for hilly regions, culture aspects of different coldwater fish species, supplementary feeding, cure and prevention of fish disease and different types of Integrated fish farming systems viz. pig cum fish farming, duck cum fish farming, poultry cum fish farming, paddy cum fish farming etc.

Dr. Rajdeep Dutta, Assistant Professor (College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University) trained the farmers on primary aspects of composite fish culture for hilly regions, water quality management and supplementary feeding.

Mr.Dang Tatin, Fishery Officer, Longding explained the culture aspects of different coldwater fish species in Arunachal Pradesh. Mr. Raktim Sarmah, NMHS Research fellow, College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, gave an overview about cure and prevention of fish disease.

Mr. Dipanka Nath NMHS Research fellow (College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University) also gave an account on different types of Integrated fish farming systems viz. pig cum fish farming, duck cum fish farming, poultry cum fish farming, paddy cum fish farming. The three-day long training programme was concluded with an interactive session among the farmers and the resource person.

​It is worth mentioning that another training of this series also commenced from 22nd September, 2021 at Senua camp, Longding district where 20 fish farmers of the district are participating.