Itanagar: APSFC and SLVMC discussed National Food Security Act 2013

ITANAGAR- . The meeting of Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC ) Chairman Dr. Laiky Wangchuk and State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee ( SLVMC ) Chairman Anok Wangsa (former Minister) and attended by Rillang Cheje Member State Food Commission and Nima Sangey Member of State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh held at State Food Commission Office Itanagar on 28th September 2019.

The meeting thoroughly discussed about the provision of the National Food Security Act 2013, and the power and functions of State Food Commission and State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee in which the state government under the section 16 (1) of National Food Security Act 2013 constituted the State Food Commission for the purpose of monitoring and review of implementation of NFSA 2013, and also under the section 29 (1) of NFSA 2013, the State Govt. had constituted State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee for ensuing transparent and proper functioning of the Targeted Public Distribution System in the state with the following powers and functions :-

To regularly supervise the implementation of all schemes under the National Food Security Act 2013. To inform the concerned District Grievances and Redressal Officer (DGRO) in writing of any violation of the provisions of NFSA 2013. Visit to various Fair Price Shop in the state. Interaction with the beneficiaries under PDS/NFSA 2013 To inform the concerned DGRO, in writing of any malpractice or misappropriate of funds found by it.

The meeting unanimously decided to work in proper coordination with sincerity for the benefit of the consumers in particular and state in general.

The Chairman of SLV&MC Anok Wangsa regretted that the vigilance and monitoring activities of the SLVMC had been badly hampered due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Covid-19 situation in the state is now improving, the committee will start vigilance and monitoring tour in the entire state from October 2021to vigilance and monitor all the Public Distribution System (PDS) schemes including Midday Meal Scheme, Integrated Child Development Services scheme being implementing in the state.