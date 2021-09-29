Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu reviews border roads with BRO officials

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) along with State Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the progress of the border roads with senior officers of Border Roads Organization (BRO) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar 28th September 2021.

The Governor, who reached the State Capital Itanagar from Tawang today after unfurling and dedicating a 60 feet high mast National Flag at Tawang emphasised that the roads to the International Borders and the roads to the interior villages must be made in an time frame and the quality of it must be fully ensured. He said that these roads are linked to our national security and the socio-economic development of the State.

The Governor said that the Roads are the backbone of the State’s growth. Border Roads, particularly those in rural areas play an important role in poverty alleviation of our rural and remote masses. Further these Roads enable transportation of men, material and goods and lead to diversification of agricultural activities, which boost the rural as well as overall economic growth of the State, he said.

The Governor, who had an on-site inspection of the Sela Tunnel and undertook a two-day road journey from Itanagar to Tawang instructed the BRO officers to ensure that all the workers engaged at the BRO project sites are fully vaccinated against COVID Pandemic. He also suggested for monthly health check-ups of all the workers engaged in the Project.

The Chief Minister also shared his observations and highlighted the importance of defence roads for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Brig. Harish Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak and Brig. AS Chonker, Chief Engineer, Project Arunank of the Border Roads in Arunachal Pradesh briefed the Governor and the Chief Minister about the progress of the roads in different parts of the State.