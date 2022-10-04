Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Rallies on Environmental Pollution

ITANAGAR- The Department of Education, Dera Natung Govt. College (DNGC), Itanagar organized a rally and street play on the Environmental pollution on 30th Sep 2022. A total of 201 students of B.A. Vth Semester Education Major participated in the play.

The play and rallies were organized with the objectives to create awareness, to change attitude on environmental pollution and to bring positive behavioral change towards environment.

The programme was curated by Dr. Tage Ampa, Assistant Professor, Department of Education and was attended by Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan and he emphasised on the awareness about the environment and the needs to conserve it and teaching faculty members Ms. Liza Mihin.

Through these play and rallies, several environmental issues and solutions were highlighted by the students. Mr. Linya Bagra of B.A. Education Major stressed on the significance planting more tress for tackling environmental issues, Mr. Deepok Nasi emphasized on water pollution and Mr. Victor Tana Kahi shared his personal experience on the effects of human activities on environment.

Later, the students also carried out social service around the college campus.