Arunachal

Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

The vigilance cell has urged anyone with "concrete evidence" or any details of the case to come forward and report it to the government.

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

ITANAGAR- Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) said on Monday that they had arrested three more people, including two government officials, in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case.

The latest arrestees are Binam Jomang (31), a junior engineer on contract with the Panchayati Raj department; Talung Jomang (52), a senior agriculture field assistant in Siang district; Loth Ezing (26), who hails from Remi in East Siang district.

The APPSC paper leak case was transferred from the Itanagar police to the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) on September 27. The Itanagar police earlier arrested six people.

A day earlier, on September 26, government spokesperson Bamang Felix said the investigation into the paper leak case would be handed over to the CBI.

The vigilance cell has urged anyone with “concrete evidence” or any details of the case to come forward and report it to the government.

Among the six people who were earlier arrested in the paper leak case are Taket Jerang, who used to be a deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations at the commission; a candidate; a teacher of a coaching institute; and a middleman.

The commission regretted the leak last month and said Jerang was suspended right after his arrest on September 16.

October 3, 2022
