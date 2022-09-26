ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

Speaking to reporters in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district after inaugurating a slew of projects, Khandu said the state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

September 26, 2022
Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said his government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam question paper leak case.

Speaking to reporters in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district after inaugurating a slew of projects, Khandu said the state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and 27 by the APPSC, was leaked. “The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated,” chief minister Pema Khandu said.

“Since day one, our government has left no stone unturned in unearthing the truth and no one will be spared,” state home minister Bamang Felix said in Itanagar.

“Therefore, for further inquiry into the matter, the state government has decided to hand over the case to CBI for a free, fair, impartial and swift investigation,” he added.

September 26, 2022
