Itanagar: APSSB assures AKDDSU to conduct recruitment exams

Itanagar- The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU), who has been demanding the state government and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board to conduct recruitment exams for 41 vacant group C and D posts in the district, has decided to temporarily suspend democratic movement.

The development came after APSSB chairman Santosh Kumar Rai met with the AKDDSU team and assured to advertise the posts by November 20 next.

APSSB chairmanalso assured the team of AKDDSU that the Board will conduct the recruitment process in a free and fair manner.

On October 9 last, the apex student’s body of the district had submitted a representation to the chief secretary and APSSB chairman cautioning them to respond to its demand by October 30 next.

The union had staged a peaceful dharna at IG Park, Itanagar on the same day, against the state government and the Board for their alleged lack of response to its demand for the conduct of the recruitment exam.