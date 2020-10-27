Arunachal- Nabam Tuki inaugurates  Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank’s ATM at Sagalee

Sagalee : The first ever ATM machine of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank in Arunachal Pradesh, office of the WRD Sagalee division was inaugurated here at Sagalee by former Chief Minister and Sagalee local MLA Nabam Tuki in presence of all heads of department of the sub-division.

Speaking on the occasion, Tuki congratulated the team of APRB for initiating and making it possible for installation of ATM at Sagalee which will be beneficial to the public of Sagalee Sub-Division. And appealed the public of Sagalee to utilise it properly and take good care of the machine.

The new office of the Executive Engineer, WRD Sagalee was also inaugurated which would benefit the official of the division to concentrate more in their own office building so that their works become comfortable.

An Ultrasound Machine and Ayurdedic Medicine Centre was also inaugurated by him at Community Health Centre(CHC) Sagalee he assured to provide D.G. set, Flat TV, Furniture, etc for CHC Sagalee.

APRB Chairman Dr. Deepak Kumar Gupta, WRD CE(WZ) Getom Borang, Sagalee ADC Somcha Lowang, HoDs and officials. Public leaders among others were present on the occassion