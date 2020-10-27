Arunachal: Gokar Basar inaugurated a Hall for boxing lovers

Basar- Basar MLA Gokar Basar today inaugurated and dedicated a Hall for conducting all types of boxing event at Basar township in Leparada district.

While addressing the gathering Basar said that boxing hall has been constructed under the fund provided through Untied fund scheme will cater to the needs of boxing lovers of the area and it may also felicitated the boxers to carry the sporting event and imparting to others and motivating the youngsters.

He lauded the youths and requested to participate in sporting events and appeal the boxing lovers to use the hall for the development of games and sports in area and district. He urge upon all to use the hall for the greater cause and upkeep the hall for long run as an asset.

Further Basar thanks Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dy. CM Chowna Mein, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung for their support for materalising the dream for having a boxing hall in Leparada district.