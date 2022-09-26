ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Nabam Tuki inaugurates ‘Innovation lab’ and Futsal at GHSS, Sagalee

Both the Innovation laboratory and the Futsal has been funded under the District Administration s Untied funds.

September 26, 2022
SAGALEE- Nabam Tuki, MLA, Sagalee constituency inaugurated a ‘Innovation laboratory ’ and a ‘Futsal ground’ at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Sagalee  in the presence of Sachin Rana, DC, Papumpare on Monday.

Both the Innovation laboratory and the Futsal has been funded under the District Administration s Untied funds. The Futsal constructed near the school playground has been formally handed over to the ADC, Sagalee for further upkeep.

Later addressing the students Nabam Tuki said that “ Hard work, time management and perseverance are the key ingredients for  success and that it gives dividends at some point of time. “

Narrating the hardships faced in earlier times for attaining formal education, he said that “the present generation is fortunate as they have access to good infrastructures, teachers and technology, which augments the learning process. Every student should strive to make good use of these facilities.”

Congratulating the school for securing 100% and 99% results in the CBSE class X and XII examination respectively this year, he assured to extend all possible assistance in making GHSS Sagalee a model school.

Responding to the Memorandum submitted by the SMC Vice Chairman Debia Lalum, on the  requirement of desks and benches due to increase in student enrolment and a library for the school; Tuki assured to take up the matter with the concern authorities on priority.

DC Shri Sachin Rana, spoke about the STEM Innovation laboratory,  which is a multidisciplinary ( Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab, that seeks to enhance the scientific temperament in the children.

“ All the students, irrespective of the streams ( Science, humanities and Commerce) can avail the Innovation lab facilities,  he added.

Earlier, Shri Nabam Tuki also inspected the newly constructed physics, chemistry , biology labs and the other amenities of the school.

It is worth mentioning here that GHSS, Sagalee with an enrollment of 424 students this year was ranked fourth in the state in the CBSE examinations 2022.

Among others Toko Audil, ADC, Sagalee, Smt. Lokam Chayu,DPO, Dr.Nikita Panggam, I/C PD,PRI members, HoDs attended the inaugural program.

