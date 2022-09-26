Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

ZIRO- Robert Frost’s famous poem ‘The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep’ rings in your ears and consumes your body, mind and soul once you step inside the campus of Sii Lake, the upcoming cynosure of eyes of Ziro Valley.

Popularly called ‘lake placid’ by young gens and ‘Sii Lake’ by locals, the officially named ‘Amrit Sarovar Sii Burii Water Conservation Project’ was formally inaugurated and opened to public by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here today.

Started in February 2020, the WRD executed lake, second in the valley after the famous Siikey Lake at Old Ziro is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of constructing 75 Amrit Sarovar in each District of the country during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Amrit Sarovar is expected to play an important role in increasing availability of water both surface and under-ground. It will also create sustainable long term productive assets to both sentient beings and environment.

While dedicating the lake to people of Ziro valley, Chief Minister Pema Khandu impressed upon the District Administration to take up tourism professionally and to train local educated unemployed youth as ‘tourist guides’ so they can earn their livelihoods and also to ensure that history of the place is not distorted and tourists leave back with correct information about the place. He also assured to sanction another three more Amrit Sarovar Water Conservation Projects to Ziro in a phased manner.

WRD Executive Engineer Hage Mobbing informed that the project is aimed to augment irrigation system of the wet rice paddy fields whereby the over flow water from the reservoir can be utilized for irrigation at downstream catchment areas. The check dam of the reservoir also regulates discharge of water besides providing water for irrigation and industry, reducing and preventing floods, he added.

Further, Mobbing also informed that the reservoirs are also natural habitat for aquatic life including fish, crab, frog, dragon fly, nymph, insects, aquatic weeds, submerged grass and plants carpeted by soil, sand gravel, boulder and organic matters. The lake also has an installed fish seed hatchery with infrastructure accessories, nursery ponds, rearing and stocking ponds. The annual fish seeds breed and fish crops produced can be sold to nearby markets at remunerative prices, he added.

However, the most important USP of Sii Lake is the recreational park with aquatic games and water sport facilities including power and paddle boats, fishing, sight-seeing and a cozy family restaurant with local and Indian cuisines. Visitors can enjoy the cool, breezy boat rides or take a long walk around the lake amidst the tall enchanting pine trees and the scenic picturesque natural ambiance all around.

Arguably, Sii Lake is all set to be a ‘star attraction’ of the District and likely to delight its visitors with pleasant memories of their sojourn to lake placid of Ziro Valley.