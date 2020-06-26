Arunachal: Congress observes “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas”

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in association with APMCC, APCSD, APYC, INTUC, APRGPRS, APYBCSD and NSUI has observed “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas” on 26th June 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar to pay homage and tribute to the brave soldiers, who laid their supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley.

Through this programme, the party salute the memory of our twenty brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice and reiterates our unwavering solidarity to our Armed Forces across the country and supporting our Armed Forces in defending the Nation.

The programme started with lighting of lamp and paid floral tribute to the brave martyrs by the rank & files of the party. Two minutes silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed great souls.

Smt. Mina Toko, General Secy-cum-Spokesperson APCC in her speech questioned the Modi Government that how his Govt.allow Chinese incursion on our land ? And, why Modi Govt. sent our Jawans unarmed to fight with China ?

She said that PMO’s statement is clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth. She demanded that PMO and the Government need to clearly state their position on the Galwan Valley. Is Galwan Valley not part of India territory.? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory ? She also urges Prime Minister to follow ‘Raj Dharma’ and rise to the challenge of protecting national security and territorial integrity.

Similarly, Block Congress Committee, 15-Sagalee Block has also observed “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas” on 26th June 2020 at Sagalee. Shri Nabam Tuki, President APCC and Shri Techi Tagi Tara, Vice-President APCC attended the programme.