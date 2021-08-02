Arunachal: Mixed Response to NYWA & AISU’s 24 hrs Capital Bandh

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Twin Capital city Itanagar and Naharlagun of Arunachal Pradesh saw a mixed response to the call of ‘24 hrs Capital Bandh’ on Monday, August 2, given by the Nyishi Youth Welfare Association ( NYWA ) and the Arunachal Indigenous Students Union ( AISU ) in support of their various longstanding demands.

The Govt offices, financial institutions, corporate offices and petrol pumps were open as normal. City buses are plying as usual, however private vehicles are on roads were less in umber.

During the bandh the roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as shopping mall, markets complex, road side shops and daily markets etc were remain closed.

There is a report of tyres burning by the bandh supporters at few places. But police team immediately rushed to the spot and bandh supporter were arrested.

The bandh called by NYWA and AISU in support of their various demands include, include floating of notices inviting tender (NIT) on the GeM portal; repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015; annulment of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014; cancellation of three ST certificates illegally issued to Tibetan refugees; renaming Indira Gandhi Park as Abotani Park; and introduction of a chapter on Arunachal in the NCERT syllabus.

The administration issued an order on 28 July, terming the bandh illegal, and appealed to the public to boycott the bandh culture.