 Arunachal: Governor urges people to avail benefit from e-RUPI

ITANAGAR-The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) attended the launching of e- RUPI by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 2nd August 2021via virtual media.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The Governor said that it is a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services, which can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing medicines and nutritional support welfare schemes for Mother and Child, health programmes such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and agriculture subsidies etc. He appealed to the people to avail benefits from this platform for safe and secured payment system.

The Governor said that it is a boon for the people during the COVID-19 Pandemic as e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary, he said.

The Governor emphasised on more awareness about the platform amongst the people, so that they can use it.