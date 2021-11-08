Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrates 49th Raising Day

ADVERTISEMENT

BANDERDEWA- The Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrated its 49th APP Raising Day in a befitting manner at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here on Monday.

Attending the celebration as Chief Guest, the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tributes to the martyred police personnel in the line of duty by laying wreath at the Martyr’s Pillar at their memorial site. He also inspected the parade contingents on the ground, which was followed by ceremonial March Past.

Addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the present government aimed to give special impetus to improving the law and order situation in the state and upgrading the capacity of the police department and its personnel, adding that providing essential services to the length and breadth of the state has been a priority.

Lauding the police department for performing exceedingly well with regard to this crucial responsibility from combating everyday crime, fighting insurgency, ensuring free and fair elections, its commitment towards welfare of the state and its people through humanitarian efforts during Covid and other natural disasters, Mein informed that in the last one year alone, 10 new Police Stations have been inaugurated and more than 06 PS buildings have been upgraded. Besides this many new Outpost buildings and Check gates have also been inaugurated in the previous one year alone.

On the occasion, the DCM exhorted them to rise to the occasion and continue to work with full dedication, honesty and sincerity for all round development of the state.

Mein added that a focus on countering crime against women has led to setting up of dedicated Women Police Stations of which six (06) are currently functional. These are aimed at empowering the women in the society and countering crime against women and children in the state.

Informing that to respond to fire and other disasters to which the state is more prone to, more Fire Stations and Sub-stations are being set up across the state. In the last year two (02) such stations have been setup and more are being contemplated. To effectively respond to such situations the State Disaster Response Force is also being strengthened and one such Company of 60 personnel is already in place, he added and disclosed that in order to promote police welfare Rs. 100 Crore special package has been sanctioned recently for construction of residential quarters for the police personnel serving in far flung areas of the state.

Giving a vivid account of the setting up of Arunachal Pradesh Police in the state and celebration of its Raising Day on this day since 1972 completing 50 yrs next year, he said that Arunachal Pradesh Police is tasked with the responsibility of maintenance of law and order; prevention, registration and detection of crime; combating insurgency as well as facing the challenges of law enforcement and crime and criminal tracking in the geographically and ethnically diverse state of Arunachal Pradesh. With strength of almost 14000 personnel, including two (02) Arunachal Armed Police Battalions and five (05) India Reserve Battalions the force mans 104 Police Stations across the 26 districts of the state besides providing security to all vital installations and points of the state.

The current government has been tough on combating insurgency in the TCL areas and as a result over 137 insurgents have been apprehended or have surrendered in this year alone. Further, the police has also been directed to be tough on combating narcotics in the state and thousands of acres of illicit poppy cultivation has been destroyed along with 249 cases registered and 470persons arrested. These are all focus areas to bring peace, stability and prosperity to the state and its people.

The state government despite its limited resources has tried to improve the availability of vehicles and address the issues of upkeep, maintenance and running of vehicles faced by the force, upkeep of buildings and other assets, routine activities of policing, provisioning for uniforms, electricity, water, office equipment and gadgets etc are issues to be addressed, the DCM said. He however assured to raise the issues with the Chief Minister and hopeful for its redressal.

Later, the DCM handed over the DGP’s Commendation Disc awards for the year 2021 to 30 (Thirty) police officers/ personnel in recognition of their excellent performance, dedication and devotion towards their duties.

The awards were given away in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Liromoba MLA and Advisor to Home Minister Nyamar Karbak, Doimukh MLA and Advisor to Minister Animal Husbandry, Veterinary etc Tana Hali Tara, Nampong-Jairampur MLA and Advisor to Minister Tourism & IPR Laisam Simai, Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, Tali MLA Jikke Tako besides senior officers and officials from Police department.

Earlier, DGP RP Upadhyaya, while welcoming one and all to the programme spoke on the history and growth of the Arunachal Pradesh Police right from its establishment in the state with recruitment of its first batch in 1972.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated a NGO’s Mess at PTC and visited the Exhibition Stalls put up at VKV School, Banderdewa.

Besides, the ceremonial parade, other highlights of the occasion included hoisting of APP Flag by the DGP and demonstration of Anti-Riot Drill.