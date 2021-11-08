Sports

Itanagar: PAA congratulates winers of State Level Alpha Fitness Competition 2021

November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: PAA congratulates winers of State Level Alpha Fitness Competition 2021
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-    The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) congratulate trio Sport Persons who won the two Gold medals and one silver medal in the recent State Level Alpha Fitness Competition 2021 held at Doriee Khandu Convention Hall Itanagar 6th to 7′” November, 2021 Organized by Arunachal Pradesh Alpha Fitness Committee.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal wishes them for their successfully won three medals, which shows that Para athletes has having a potentiality to compete and achieved a better Sports in the coming days in state as well as National level.

Mr. Techi Sonu won Gold Medal in Men Para Bench Press senior open category he lifted 120kg

Mr. Tarh Radhe Won Silver Medal in men Para Bench Press senior open category he lifted 100kg.

Related Articles

Miss Mudang Yabyang won Gold Medal in

Miss Mudang Yabyang won Gold Medal in women open category.

In earlier WPC state power lifting championship 2021 held at Wail International Hotel Itanagar on 31″ October 2021 both Sonu and Radhe had won gold medals in 60kg weight category and 75kg weight category.

The achievements of them are great motivation/inspiration for upcoming Para athletics /Divyangjans players of the state. The Paralympic Association of Arunachal extends hereby congregation to them.

Tags
November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Self defence training for Girl Students concludes

Arunachal: Self defence training for Girl Students concludes

September 29, 2021
Itanagar: Arunachal Cycling Association conducts selection trials for National MTB competition

Itanagar: Arunachal Cycling Association conducts selection trials for National MTB competition

September 11, 2021
Itanagar: Sports has no caste, creed, and religion, says IMC Mayor Tame Phassang

Itanagar: Sports has no caste, creed, and religion, says IMC Mayor Tame Phassang

September 4, 2021
Arunachal appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

Arunachal Pradesh appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

September 1, 2021
Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

August 31, 2021
12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

August 26, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina's victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina’s victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

August 4, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

July 22, 2021
Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

June 19, 2021
Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

June 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!