Itanagar: PAA congratulates winers of State Level Alpha Fitness Competition 2021

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) congratulate trio Sport Persons who won the two Gold medals and one silver medal in the recent State Level Alpha Fitness Competition 2021 held at Doriee Khandu Convention Hall Itanagar 6th to 7′” November, 2021 Organized by Arunachal Pradesh Alpha Fitness Committee.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal wishes them for their successfully won three medals, which shows that Para athletes has having a potentiality to compete and achieved a better Sports in the coming days in state as well as National level.

Mr. Techi Sonu won Gold Medal in Men Para Bench Press senior open category he lifted 120kg

Mr. Tarh Radhe Won Silver Medal in men Para Bench Press senior open category he lifted 100kg.

Miss Mudang Yabyang won Gold Medal in women open category.

In earlier WPC state power lifting championship 2021 held at Wail International Hotel Itanagar on 31″ October 2021 both Sonu and Radhe had won gold medals in 60kg weight category and 75kg weight category.

The achievements of them are great motivation/inspiration for upcoming Para athletics /Divyangjans players of the state. The Paralympic Association of Arunachal extends hereby congregation to them.