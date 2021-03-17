Itanagar:  Governor inaugurates Pustakalaya

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Misha (Retd.) inaugurated a ‘Pustakalaya’ (library cum activity facility), under ‘Pustakalaya Project’ in Govt. Primary School, B-Sector, Raj Bhavan Complex, Itanagar on 17th March 2021.

Pustakalya Project is an initiative to set up aesthetically designed, meaningful and functional libraries at Primary Schools to enhance reading and comprehension among students while fostering free expression and critical thinking. The project is funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the willing corporate houses.

Interacting with the students, the Governor called for optimum utilization of the facility. He said that while it should be properly maintained, there should be activities every day under a teacher, who should be accountable and responsible for preserving and organising in it.

The Governor emphasised that every child of the school must benefit from the facility.

The Governor said the ‘Pustakalaya Project’ will promote knowledge and scientific temper amongst the children. He commended the State Education Department and the State Government for the initiative.

First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra, Special Secretary (Primary Education) Mrs. Soumya Saurabh, IAS, Special Secretary (Secondary Education) Mr. Shashvat Saurabh, IAS, who is looking after the CSR projects and officers from State Education Department were present on the occasion.

As a token of love, the Governor and the First Lady of the State arranged sweets and snacks for the students, teachers and staff of the school on the occasion.