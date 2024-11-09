ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan celebrates State Foundation Day of various Indian states

Interacting with the participants, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) extended good wishes to them on their State Foundation Day ...........

ITANAGAR-  Continuing the tradition of celebrating Statehood Day of other States, Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated the State Foundation Day of Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on 9th November 2024.

Interacting with the participants, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.)  extended good wishes to them on their State Foundation Day and conveyed the goodwill message of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the celebration, which is a part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to strengthen the spirit of Unity and integration and also a sense of care amongst the people, particularly those from other States.

He expressed his hope that the occasion will help the people serving in the State to imbibe local customs and traditions and carry back good memories.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is making great progress in the infrastructure, health, education, and tourism sectors and is contributing to our step towards Viksit Bharat.

He thanked the people from Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry for being partners in Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental progress and strengthening the national spirit.

A colourful cultural programme, including ‘Thiruvathira and Bharatnatyam’ by Malayali troupe and ‘Bhangra’ by Punjabi troupe were presented on the occasion.

Large numbers of people from Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu participated in the programme. The students and instructors of Donyi Polo Mission School of Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu attended the celebration as special guests of the Governor.

The participants also expressed their gratitude to the State and its people for maintaining the brotherhood and camaraderie.

