Arunachal: River Dolphins Conservation Awareness Programme Held at Borguli

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Ngok Siang (NS), an organization working on river Dolphins protection in Siang/Brahmaputra river basin organized an awareness programme on Wednesday at auditorium of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Borguli amidst the presence of students, community members from Borguli village and wildlife officials and staffs from Borguli Wildlife Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary.

In the awareness programme, the team from Ngok Siang all of whom were College students from Cotton University, Guwahati, Assam, highlighted about the importance of preservation and protection of river Dolphins found in Siang and Brahmaputra river.

Through PowerPoint and video clip presentations the members from NS also highlighted about the future economical benefits to be gained by the local communities through Dolphin view tourism if proper conservation efforts are taken up in Siang river to secure the Dolphins.

NS team also displayed a video clip showing the presence of Dolphins in Siang river under Borguli Wildlife Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary filmed by wildlife staffs of Borguli range. The team also explained the various reasons and causes because of which Dolphin population are being affected.

K. Chowpoo, Range Forest Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range also felt the urgent need to take up necessary measures from community level to protect Dolphins in and around the rivers of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary. Members from Eco-Development Committee and Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary also shared about their decade long experiences on conservation of wildlife and aquatic animals like Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the NS team also met Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng on Thursday to apprise him about the initiative of the organization. On the part of MLA, Tayeng also motivated the team and assured for his support in conservation of Dolphins in Siang river.

Ngok Siang in local means ‘My Siang’ and the project/group was founded by two college students from Siang Valley, namely Luke Lego and Marina Tatin who shares a deep passion for conservation. Their hard work and dedication paid off when they sent a project proposal to MCN, which was recognized with the 9th Ocean Prize with a grant of 2500 USD. This recognition helped them to further their cause and make a positive impact on the environment.

As the project momentum, they expanded their team to include other like-minded individuals who shared their same vision. Today, the Ngok Siang project continues to thrive due to the dedication and hard work of the members.