Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 12th ABVP State Conference in Tezu

TEZU – The 12th State Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was held today at the Engineering College Tezu, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attending as the Chief Guest.

The conference marks a significant event in the State’s academic and cultural calendar, bringing together students and leaders to discuss and promote student empowerment, leadership, and national pride.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the youth for their active participation in the programme. He emphasised the pivotal role of young people as the driving force behind positive change in the State and across the Nation.

He praised ABVP for its longstanding commitment to student empowerment, fostering leadership, national pride and social responsibility. Mein also emphasised Arunachal’s unity in diversity across the various indigenous tribal communities, aptly representing the State’s collective sense of nationalism and patriotism.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the growth and education of the youth, encouraging them to strive for excellence. He believes that the ideas and actions of the youth will shape the future of Arunachal Pradesh and India.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Mein also explored the Tasaso Yun Exhibition Hall, which honored the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh and tribal heroes of India. He described the exhibition as a poignant tribute to the tribal heroes, freedom fighters, and countless brave individuals who defied immense odds in their fight for justice.

The programme was also attended by Advisor cum MLA Tezu, Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA Dambuk, Puinnyo Apum, National Joint Organising Secretary, ABVP Govinda Nayak, North East Zonal Organizing Secretary, ABVP, Kamal Nayan, State President, ABVP Arunachal Pradesh, Rajen Miwu, State Secretary, ABVP Arunachal Pradesh Tatlom Tayeng, among other officials, faculty members and students.

The conference highlighted the importance of student involvement in the development of the State and the Nation, reinforcing the commitment to nurturing future leaders who will drive progress and innovation.