Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

The sangathan leader has also alleged that “the IMC is practicing the ‘offline’ mode of project tendering to manage corruption by" pick and choose" policy.

August 22, 2022
Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Jankalyan Sangathan (AJKS)  taken out a protest march from Akashdeep to IG park tennis court alleging corruption practice in Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC), demanding resignation of IMC Mayor and Dy Mayor.

Talkinjg to Media, sangathan  Chairman Nabam Tama has alleged that the present Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is involved in multi-crore corruption under 14th and 15th Finance Commission and other centrally sponsored schemes funds.

The sangathan leader has also alleged that “ the IMC is practicing the ‘offline’ mode of project tendering to manage corruption by “pick and choose” policy. Whereas, it is in the public domain that the departments have already adopted an online tender system for any kind of work.

The IMC members and administrative officials through such practice have been indulging in corruption, sagathan alleged.

Elaborating their allegations, sagathan further said that “Funds under the centrally sponsored schemes like AMRUT (Rs 89 Cr), 14th and 15th Finance Commission (Rs 117 Cr respectively), Swach Bharat Mission state plan etc have been misused.

Sagatahn also informed that  in this regard they had already submitted several memorandum to CMO, and governor but action not be taken.

Lastly  today they have decided to taken out this protest rally.

August 22, 2022
