Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

PASIGHAT ( By MaksamTayeng ) – In a heinous incident, a teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a student in Pasighat. The incident occurred on Saturday, when the accused teacher allegedly raped the minor girl at his residence.

Following a complaint of rape of a minor student by her own teacher at IGJ Govt. Hr. Secondary School, Pasighat, the Pasighat Police launched a manhunt of the person and within a 7 hours the person was arrested at around 12.30 am on intervening night of 20th and 21st August.

In a press note, East Siang District Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar Jha said, on 20.08.22 at around 5:30 PM an information was received at Women Police Station Pasighat that a case of sexual assault has been reported at BPGH, Pasighat and the victim who is a minor aged 16 years is in very serious condition and was being operated at minor OT.

According to SP, EAast Siang , the victim who is a student was brutally raped by her English teacher named Nong Jamoh, Age 38 yrs, of Yagrung village, East Siang district at his govt. quarter. It is learnt that the victim was called by the teacher at his residence on the pretext of discussing syllabus for the exam, SP added.

The accused was absconding and changing his hideouts intermittently. Accordingly, a search team consisting of Token Saring APPS, Insp Otu Gao, OC PS Pasighat, Insp Abraham Taying PS PSG, SI Aditya Chandra I/c OP Mebo, SI S Machey PS PSG and L/SI Oyin Tari WPS PSG was formed and all the suspected locations of accused were raided simultaneously.

With the help of family members and the responsible members of the society, the accused was arrested at around 12:30 AM in the intervening night of 20-21 August.

The victim is still under observation of Doctors and her condition has improved.

FIR No 17/2022 U/s 376 (2) ( f) (3) IPC R/W Sec. 6 of POCSO ACT was registered at WPS Pasighat and further investigation is on, informed the SP.