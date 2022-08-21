Story Highlights If some countries have the ability to destroy the satellite, then during the war only by destroying the satellite of the enemy country, it can bring it to its knees.

Explained: Space would be the next War Front ?– Friends, you must have read in the history that in the time of King, Maharajas, the war was fought on the banks of a river, or in a big field. Soldiers used to lash out at their enemies sitting on elephants or horses.

Time took a turn and elephants and horses were replaced by tanks and guns. then time took another turn and war between two countries were fought at land, sky and sea. Weapons has been developed to Fighter plane, Missiles, and even Nuclear Bomb.

Even today, you are seeing all these in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

But now the time is taking another turn and now the next war will be fought on land, sea, sky as well as in space, the outside the earth. Many countries are preparing for this, the big thing is that our country India is not behind to any one in this mission.

Last year, Russia shot down own satellite with a missile attack from one of its satellites. Since then Russia’s move is being seen as a major strategy towards turning space into a front of war.

Not only this, China is also preparing itself for the space war very fast. The common challenge of Russia and China has created a crisis for the US and its allies.

There are some countries which have understood that the one who will dominate the space, he will become the biggest emperor of the world.

Only after this some countries have also made space weapons and some are making. India is also included in this list. India also successfully tested it in 2019.

Watch this Video to understand the history of space weapon ie anti-satellite weapons, its need, power and purpose, and how the Space would be the next War Front.

When the war will be fought in space, then enemy countries have first made anti-satellite weapons to destroy each other’s satellites. Shooting down satellites means the closure of many facilities including communication, navigation, surveillance etc.

History of anti-satellite weapons

Such missiles or rockets that go at high speed and shoot down the satellite of the enemy country, which is revolving around the earth in space. It’s called an anti-satellite weapon

When the Soviet Union launched the world’s first satellite Sputnik-1 in the year 1957, the US felt that the Soviet Union was deploying a nuclear-armed satellite in Earth orbit. Then America made the first anti-satellite weapon. It was an air-launched ballistic missile, named Bold Orion.

After this move of America, the Soviet Union also made its own anti-satellite weapon and it was named Co-Orbitals.

In the year 2007, China also joined this race. He blew up his old weather satellite in space with his ballistic missile. Due to which a lot of garbage spread in space.

In the year 2019, India also shot down its old satellite with a ballistic missile under ‘Mission Shakti’.

After seeing all this, America panicked and in April 2022 America became the first country which banned hitting satellites with missiles.

Type of Anti-Satellite Weapons

Anti-Satellite Weapons can be mainly divided into two types. One who takes advantage of his kinetic energy and collides with a satellite and destroyed.

Others are non-kinetic. That is, it does not use any kind of missiles, rockets or drones, but cyber attacks are done. Satellites may attack through lasers. Such attacks can be carried out from the air, low-earth orbit or even from the ground.

Countries involved in this race

Four countries have so far used their missiles to shot down their old satellites. These are India, America, Russia and China. But later America and Russia decided among themselves that they would eliminate such weapons. So that we can get relief from the war of nuclear weapons.

When Russia blew up its old satellites, the US banned destroying satellites with missiles. Because the waste coming out of it proves to be dangerous for the International Space Station.

Anti-Satellite weapon India has

India has the Prithvi Air Defense (PAD) system for anti-satellite missiles. It is also called ballistic missile interceptor. They are capable of attacking targets outside the Earth’s atmosphere and inside the Earth’s atmosphere.

India has introduced the world to its space capability by destroying one of its satellites installed in low earth orbit 300 km away from the earth with a missile. This test of India is proof that now any country will think a hundred times before attacking its satellites.

Friends, let me tell you that in modern times satellites are used for many types of tasks. The operation of communication media like mobile, internet, GPS etc. is done through satellite only.

Operations from the banking system to the stock market are also done through the medium of communication, for which it is necessary for the satellite to work properly.

These satellites are used to collect weather information, data about land and forests.

Missile is the deadliest weapon of war in today’s era. Whether it is a surface-to-surface missile or an air-to-surface or air-to-air missile, all require information from the satellite for accurate targeting.

In such a situation, if some countries have the ability to destroy the satellite, then during the war it does not need to send its army, but only by destroying the satellite of the enemy country, it can bring it to its knees.

Although no country has destroyed another country’s satellites in space so far, it cannot be guaranteed that no one will do so in the event of a war situation in the future.

At the time of the Second World War, when America had launched a nuclear attack on Japan, before that it could not even be imagined that any country would use such a deadly weapon against anyone.

The same is the case with anti satellite missiles. If tensions with a country like China increased and India did not have the ability to destroy satellites, then China could use this technology to disrupt India’s communication and navigation system.

Now that India has achieved this capability, the same countries are talking about the waste accumulating in space. After this success of India, China has also appealed to maintain peace in space.