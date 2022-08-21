Arunachal: Union Law Ministry & APSLSA Organizes Online Legal Literacy Training for GBs of Pakke Kesang & East Kameng

ITANAGAR- “Synergy between Customary Practices of the Traditional village Council System and Formal Laws of India” – An online Legal Literacy cum Training Programme for the Gaon Burahs and Burihs of Pakke Kesang & East Kameng district was organized by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, New Delhi in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority ( APSLSA ), Saturday on the 20th of August 2022.

The programme which is being implemented under the DISHA scheme (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) of the Union Ministry, was attended by representatives of various stakeholders including Smt. Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Ziro; Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, APSLSA; Habung Tangu, CJM Seppa; Tayek Pado, DC Pakke Kesang district & Rahul Gupta, SP East Kameng. Habung Hailyang SPm Pakke Kesang and Ashutosh Shrivastava, Programme Manager from the Department of Justice also attended.

In total 103 GBs attended the online programme from predesignated centres – identified and arranged for by the APSLSA with the support of District Administration Lemmi and District Legal Services Authority, Seppa. The programme was divided in two sessions.

The first part, was the Training session, during which the GBs were educated & apprised on several important topics relevant to their roles as Head of the Traditional Village Council such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945 and its amendment including provisions of the AP Civil Courts Act of 2021.

This was followed by Legal Awareness session on several topics of public interest related to legal Aid, entitlements and schemes that they (GB) and the common citizens ought to know like the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, Basics of criminal and civil laws, POCSO Act etc. Judge Chai along with a team of Advocates -Sunil Lingfa, Jagu Gyadi, and Sunil Tara were invited as Resource Person for this.

The programme concluded with a presentation on “Each One, Teach Ten” (E1T10) Initiative – a subsidiary of the incumbent GB Training Project under which the GBs are expected to give legal Awareness to 10 members of their respective villages. The APSLSA-DOJ team aims to train 500 GBs from across 13 districts of Arunachal by the end of this Project and expects to further sensitize an additional 5000 rural residents (500 GBs x 10) through the Each One teach ten Initiative.