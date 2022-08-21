Arunachal: three days extended BJP office bearers meeting cum training concludes

ITANAGAR- The three days BJP Arunachal Pradesh Extended State Office Bearers Meeting cum Training programme started on 19th Aug, 2022 at DK Convention Centre concluded today, 21st August 2022 .

The programme was attended by Pema Khandu Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, office bearer, State Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries, State Spokespersons, State executive Members, State Morcha Presidents, State Conveners, Co-Conveners, District in-charges and District Presidents.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the government has made historic, transformational, systematic and structural changes in the state. He said that the pledge towards building ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ started showing results, and the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ started inspiring everyone to contribute to the nation building process. He said zero tolerance for corruption and takes popular views and suggestions into consideration before making decisions. The APSSB is the biggest reform of Arunachal Government towards transparency and meritocracy.

On the first day in the inaugural speech, Biyuram Wahge, MLA, State President BJP Arunachal Pradesh said that , whatever developmental activities initiated by the state govt. for all round development should be appreciated by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he said that BJP is one of the most discipline political party and its leaders is also sincerity and dedicated for which achieved the all round developmental in the state. He urged upon the BJP leaders to put efforts aware at the grass root level about the various public welfare schemes run by the Centre and state BJP governments to avail the benefits.

Mama Natung Minister Forest and Environment while moved the resolution on Economic and Garib Kalyan said that over the last eight years of the government under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, India has been marching ahead on the key principles of Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas. The key drivers of the growth story of India, the sixth-largest economy in the world, are, and will continue to be, the Prime Minister’s vision of Atma-Nirbharata and Garib Kalyan.

Nyato Dukam, MLA while moved the Political resolution said that Modi Govt. has committed to the welfare of the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society while focusing on the empowerment of women and youth, many innovative programmes were launched, transforming their lives in a major way. Rural life, agriculture, farmers and labourers became the core of these welfare programmes, aiming to make them valuable partners in the onward march of the nation. highlighted each and every points of the resolution. The Economic and Garib Kalyan Sankalp and Political resolution was passed by voice vote.

The last day of training was concluded with the remarks of Biyuram Wahge, MLA, State President BJP and vote of thanks by Vishal P Nabam State Coordinator for Training State BJP (A.P)