Itanagar

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor to Discuss Border Development, Digital Governance & Youth Empowerment

The meeting focused on the recently approved Vibrant Villages Programme along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Last Updated: 09/05/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, where they held an in-depth discussion on the State’s security, development priorities, and future growth strategies.

The Governor expressed deep appreciation to the Union Government for initiating the programme, noting that it will bring transformative change to remote frontier communities by improving infrastructure, livelihoods, and access to essential services.

Emphasizing the importance of digital transformation, the Governor underscored the need to integrate all government services into a cohesive digital ecosystem.

He advocated for greater transparency and efficiency through digitization of records and institutional processes, including those at Raj Bhavan.

The two leaders also reviewed strategies for youth empowerment, stressing the value of entrepreneurship, skill development, and self-employment opportunities.

They agreed on the importance of promoting tourism and adventure sports to not only create jobs but also to highlight Arunachal’s natural and cultural treasures.

This high-level meeting reflects a strong commitment to cooperative governance aimed at ensuring a secure, digitally empowered, and economically vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

