ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Governor Backs Waqf Reform at Awareness Meet in Itanagar: Calls for Empowerment, Unity

The Governor emphasized that the Bill was born out of "Sabka Prayas" – a collective national effort........

Last Updated: 09/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal Governor Backs Waqf Reform at Awareness Meet in Itanagar: Calls for Empowerment, Unity

ITANAGAR – In a landmark event held at Raj Bhavan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), voiced strong support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, describing it as a progressive and inclusive reform aimed at empowering the underprivileged and promoting national unity.

The Waqf Reform Awareness Meet brought together religious leaders, scholars, civil society members, and government representatives to discuss the implications and benefits of the new legislation.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Governor emphasized that the Bill was born out of “Sabka Prayas” – a collective national effort – and is focused not just on administrative improvement but also on equity and empowerment.

Also Read- APCC Holds ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Support of Armed Forces Post-Operation Sindoor

Encouraging the Muslim community to rise above the “minority” mindset, the Governor cited the legacy of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, highlighting the community’s significant contributions to India’s growth.

He urged citizens to continue fostering harmony and positive thinking for the progress of society, the State, and the Nation.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Police Dismantle Cross-Border Militant Recruitment Network

State Home and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung echoed this sentiment, calling the Bill a corrective and inclusive step aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.

Presentations by Prof. Nani Bath, Prof. Nabum Naka Hina of Rajiv Gandhi University, and Dr. M.Q. Khan of Dera Natung Government College provided historical context and outlined the long-term benefits of the reforms.

The event was notable for its interfaith participation, with religious leaders from Indigenous, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities in attendance—underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s strong tradition of religious harmony and inclusiveness.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: DNGC's Hindi Dept Brings Literature to Life with Four Powerful Plays

Arunachal: DNGC’s Hindi Dept Brings Literature to Life with Four Powerful Plays

Arunachal: HU Students Explore Realities of Women Daily Wage Workers in Itanagar

Arunachal: HU Students Explore Realities of Women Daily Wage Workers in Itanagar

BJP Arunachal Organizes State-Level Workshop on Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan 2025 in Itanagar

BJP Arunachal Organizes State-Level Workshop on Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan 2025 in Itanagar

Union Minister Annapurna Devi Begins Arunachal Visit to Boost Women & Child Welfare

Union Minister Annapurna Devi Begins Arunachal Visit to Boost Women & Child Welfare

Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Hosts Seminar on Postcolonial Literature

Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Hosts Seminar on Postcolonial Literature

Arunachal: ITI trainees embark journey to Telangana to receive on-the-job training at L&T CSTI

Arunachal: ITI trainees embark journey to Telangana to receive on-the-job training at L&T CSTI

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Announces State Support for Inter-College Youth Festival, New Hostel and Futsal Ground at RGU

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Announces State Support for Inter-College Youth Festival, New Hostel and Futsal Ground at RGU

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Sainik School aspirants

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Sainik School aspirants

Arunachal: Governor requests the Union MoS to facilitate stronger market linkages for farmers in the State

Arunachal: Governor requests the Union MoS to facilitate stronger market linkages for farmers in the State

Arunachal: DBC Lifts Best Institution Crown at Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0

Arunachal: DBC Lifts Best Institution Crown at Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button