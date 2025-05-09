Arunachal Governor Backs Waqf Reform at Awareness Meet in Itanagar: Calls for Empowerment, Unity

ITANAGAR – In a landmark event held at Raj Bhavan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), voiced strong support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, describing it as a progressive and inclusive reform aimed at empowering the underprivileged and promoting national unity.

The Waqf Reform Awareness Meet brought together religious leaders, scholars, civil society members, and government representatives to discuss the implications and benefits of the new legislation.

The Governor emphasized that the Bill was born out of “Sabka Prayas” – a collective national effort – and is focused not just on administrative improvement but also on equity and empowerment.

Encouraging the Muslim community to rise above the “minority” mindset, the Governor cited the legacy of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, highlighting the community’s significant contributions to India’s growth.

He urged citizens to continue fostering harmony and positive thinking for the progress of society, the State, and the Nation.

State Home and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung echoed this sentiment, calling the Bill a corrective and inclusive step aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.

Presentations by Prof. Nani Bath, Prof. Nabum Naka Hina of Rajiv Gandhi University, and Dr. M.Q. Khan of Dera Natung Government College provided historical context and outlined the long-term benefits of the reforms.

The event was notable for its interfaith participation, with religious leaders from Indigenous, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities in attendance—underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s strong tradition of religious harmony and inclusiveness.