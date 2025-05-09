ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang Under Handicraft Cluster Development Scheme

Over 100 artisans, traditional weavers, and SHG members from various villages in Tawang participated in the workshop,

TAWANG- A one-day Awareness-cum-Workshop for Artisans was held at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, under the Comprehensive Handicraft Cluster Development Scheme, jointly organized by the Department of Industries, Tawang, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kolkata, supported by the Ministry of Textiles and Handicraft, Government of India.

The event was inaugurated by Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, Incharge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, in the presence of distinguished experts from NIFT including Prof. Jayati Mukherjee, Chairperson, Accessory Design, and Prof. Sanjay Kumar Das, Centre Coordinator, Leather Design. Also present were Tsering Drema, Deputy Director of Industries, and Lobsang Wangmu, Incharge ADTH.

Over 100 artisans, traditional weavers, and SHG members from various villages in Tawang participated in the workshop, aimed at preserving traditional crafts while embracing modern design and marketing strategies.

The Incharge DC praised the initiative for reinforcing self-sustainability through heritage crafts and encouraged artisans to innovate while maintaining their cultural roots. Prof. Mukherjee highlighted NIFT’s long-standing engagement with Indian handicrafts and urged participants to harness digital tools and e-commerce platforms to expand their reach.

Technical sessions included practical demonstrations and detailed briefings on modern production techniques, design innovation, and available government support schemes. The event was part of Phase 2 of NIFT’s outreach in Arunachal Pradesh, following earlier programs in Namsai and Eastern districts.

Tsering Drema, Dy. Director of Industries, commended the enthusiastic participation of artisans and extended thanks to NIFT for fostering rural entrepreneurship and cultural preservation.

The workshop marks a vital step toward artisan empowerment, sustainable livelihood, and craft revival through collaboration and innovation.

